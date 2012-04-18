* German auction attracts demand despite record-low yields

* Bunds rebound close to record highs after Schatz auction

* Investors look to Spanish auction for direction

By Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Kirsten Donovan

LONDON, April 18 German Bunds rallied on Wednesday as concerns about a flare-up in the euro zone debt crisis prompted investors to snap up short-dated German bonds at auction despite the record low returns on offer.

Spanish and Italian bond yields unwound some of their early falls as markets focused on Spain's debt auction on Thursday and began to consider Italy's sales next week. As peripheral yields rose from their lowest levels of the day, German Bund futures rose close to their record highs set earlier this week with 10-year cash yields testing their lows.

A re-opening of Germany's March 2014 bond drew bids worth 1.8 times the amount offered. It was sold at an average yield of 0.14 percent - less than half that secured at a previous sale of similar paper.

"Once again it tells the story that demand for safety remains in place," said Michael Leister, strategist at DZ Bank.

"The safety both in terms of credit quality and also liquidity of Bunds, especially of the short-end of the German curve, proves to be what investors are looking for these days with the debt crisis staging a comeback."

The latest escalation of the euro zone debt crisis drove 10-year Spanish government bond yields briefly above the important 6 percent mark this week.

They were last 7 basis points lower on the day at 5.85 percent, with traders citing some covering of short positions ahead of Thursday's auctions of 2.5 billion euros of 2014 and 2022 bonds after a decent treasury bill sale the previous day.

"I think the market is very nervous ahead of it, a lot of people are trying to see it as a bit of a defining moment for Spain," a trader said.

"I think the auction is small enough that it should go reasonably well. I don't think it's in the interest of the issuer, nor the potential investors to see it go badly."

Italian bonds underperformed their Spanish counterparts all day with traders saying that while most dealers were now positioned for Spain's auctions, they were only just beginning to prepare for Italy's sales next week.

"People came in and bought a wall of Italian bonds this morning while Spain was tightening... but then they got nervous, Italy have massive auctions next week, the domestics are selling and pushing it wider in preparation," a second trader said.

Italian 10-year government bond yields were a basis point higher at 5.49 percent, having earlier fallen as low as 5.40 percent.

SPANISH TEST

Concerns over Spain revolve around whether the country can carry out further austerity without choking the economy and the extent to which leveraged domestic banks have become vulnerable to another blow-out in peripheral debt markets.

Analysts said a good auction would not be a make-or-break for sentiment towards the highly indebted country, but a bad one could quickly make matters much worse.

"The problems are there and none of these longer-term issues are being resolved, therefore one bill or bond auction which is a success, that solves the problem until we get to the next one," said Marc Ostwald, strategist at Monument Securities.

"If it was a poor auction tomorrow, we'll be well through six heading for 6.25 (percent) I would imagine in 10-year (yield) terms."

Ten-year German yields fell 3.5 basis points on the day to 1.64 percent - near all-time lows of 1.62 percent hit on Monday.

The German Bund future settled 40 ticks higher at 140.36.