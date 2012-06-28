* Bunds rise in thin liquidity before summit * Italian bonds under pressure ahead of debt sale * Market expectations low due to Germany's resistance By Ana Nicolaci da Costa LONDON, June 28 German Bund futures rose on Thursday, with investors paring risk ahead of a European Union summit for which market expectations are low, and an Italian auction that will test market sentiment in a difficult environment. EU leaders go into the two-day meeting in Brussels later on Thursday more openly divided than at any time since the debt crisis erupted in 2010. Before the summit, the market will test appetite for Italian debt with up to 5.5 billion euros on offer in five- and 10-year bonds. The Treasury is likely to have to pay a high price to get the bonds away in the current climate, even though domestic investors are seen supporting demand. "It's probably not the best day to be having an auction. The key metric will be what does the demand look like for the 10-year?," Marc Ostwald, strategist at Monument Securities said. "As long as they sell pretty much the maximum amount that they are targeting, and the concession is not too brutal, markets will be just relieved that it's gone." German Bund futures were up 64 ticks on the day at 141.75, having fallen for two consecutive sessions in thin, choppy trading. The contract could rebound if the summit disappoints market expectations, which are already low given the disparity between Germany and other member states on issues like common bond issuance. But analysts say the upside for the Bund may be limited. A widespread view is that now that Italy and Spain are in danger territory, the costs to Germany of any outcome to the crisis are going to be high whether it involves more sovereign bailouts, common bond issuance or a euro break-up. "Whichever way this breaks, whether there is a resolution, which involves Germany putting up more money or whether Germany decides to cut its losses... it's all going to cost Germany a lot. So there isn't a lot of downside for Bund (yields)," Ostwald added. Ten-year German government bond yields were down 7.5 basis points at 1.50 percent. The Italian equivalent stood 6.9 bps higher at 6.28 percent before the auction, while five-year Italian yields firmed 7 bps to 5.92 percent. Analysts are worried about the rapid flattening of the Italian and Spanish yield curves. DEVILISH DETAILS On the eve of the EU summit, due to start at 1300 GMT, German Chancellor Angela Merkel brushed aside demands from Italy and Spain for rapid action to lower their soaring borrowing costs. She also poured cold water on proposals backed by France that euro zone countries should assume joint liability for each other's debts, stunting hopes the summit would produce enough to restore confidence in the euro zone's struggling states. "There seems to be a good division (between euro zone member states)... If we get some sort of roadmap for the future, great. (But) it's not going to address the imminent problems," one trader said. Analysts are also looking to see whether a push by Italy to let the bloc's bailout fund buy troubled states' sovereign bonds in the secondary market gains traction. While that would provide peripherals with some relief, some analysts say it could prove ineffective. "The market may be a bit skeptical that the ESM and the EFSF (euro zone rescue funds) would have sufficient firepower to (cap) funding costs for big countries like Italy for example," Rainer Gunterman, strategist at Commerzbank said.