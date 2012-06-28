* Bunds rise in thin liquidity before summit
* Market expectations low due to Germany's resistance
* Italian yields fall from highs post-auction
* Italian auction results considered mixed
By Ana Nicolaci da Costa
LONDON, June 28 Low expectations for a European
Union summit that starts on Thursday underpinned demand for
safe-haven German Bunds, while the rise in Italian borrowing
costs at an auction underscored concerns contagion is spreading.
EU leaders arrived for a Brussels summit on Thursday more
openly divided than at any time since the euro crisis began,
with Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel showing no sign of
relenting in her refusal to back other countries' debts.
Before the summit - and against a very challenging backdrop
- Italy tested market appetite for its debt.
Investors were relieved that Italy managed to sell at the
top of its planned issuance range and that the market absorbed
the supply without a hitch. But borrowing costs at the auction
rose to their highest since December for both bonds in the
latest sign that it is becoming more expensive for Italy to fund
itself in commercial markets.
"The key thing is that yields continue to rise, which shows
the hurdle that funding is moving into ever higher territory,
compounding the fiscal problems facing Italy," Nick Stamenkovic,
bond strategist, RIA Capital Markets said.
"It is unlikely to help confidence as investors nervously
await the outcome of the EU summit."
German Bund futures rallied 67 ticks to 141.79,
after two days of losses in thin, choppy trading.
Ten-year Italian government bond yields were
up 1.9 basis points in the secondary market at 6.23 percent, but
were down from around 6.29 percent before the auction. Five-year
yields were down 5.1 bps at 5.80 percent, having
risen in early trade.
Italy sold 5.42 billion euros of five and 10-year bonds
compared to a 2.75-5.5 bln euro range. It paid 6.19 percent to
sell 10-year Italian debt, its highest in six-months but below
levels in the secondary market.
"It's not impressive but it does not deliver any particular
message to the market. It's broadly in line with what we were
expecting," Matteo Regesta, rate strategist at BNP Paribas.
EU SUMMIT
German Bunds could rally further if the summit disappoints
market expectations, which are already low given the disparity
between Germany and other member states on issues like common
bond issuance.
Merkel has brushed aside demands from Italy and Spain for
rapid action to lower their soaring borrowing costs and has
insisted fundamental reforms to give EU authorities power to
override national budget and economic policies must come before
any further shared liability.
Germany, whose export-led economy has greatly benefited from
the single currency, is only just starting to feel the pinch of
the crisis. Growth is slowing and unemployment crept up
unseasonally in June.
"There seems to be a good division (between euro zone member
states)... If we get some sort of roadmap for the future, great.
(But) it's not going to address the imminent problems," one
trader said.
Analysts are divided on how far the Bund has to rise given
that the crisis is now on Germany's doorstep.
There is a growing view that now that Italy and Spain are in
danger territory, the costs to Germany of any outcome to the
crisis are going to be high whether it involves more sovereign
bailouts, common bond issuance or a euro break-up.
"Whichever way this breaks, whether there is a resolution,
which involves Germany putting up more money or whether Germany
decides to cut its losses... it's all going to cost Germany a
lot. So there isn't a lot of downside for Bund (yields)," Marc
Ostwald, strategist at Monument securities said.
Ten-year German government bond yields were
down 5,9 basis points at 1.51 percent.