* German Bunds steady as investors brace for auction
* Italian yields mixed, market shrugs off Monti's comments
* FOMC minutes eyed
By Ana Nicolaci da Costa
LONDON, July 11 German yields were steady on
Wednesday before a sale of 10-year German debt which might
attract added demand after euro zone finance ministers' latest
meeting to address the euro crisis did little to reassure
investors.
Italian yields were mixed, with markets largely shrugging
off comments by Prime Minister Mario Monti on Tuesday that his
country could be interested in tapping the euro zone's rescue
fund for bond support.
The comments underscored the scale of policymakers' problems
in coming to grips with a crisis that is now threatening to
engulf the euro zone's third largest economy, long deemed too
big to be bailed out.
That backdrop is likely to add to the appeal of a German
debt sale that offers investors higher returns further up the
yield curve after two-year bond yields turned negative following
European Central Bank rate cuts last week.
"It should be a good auction, redemptions and coupons should
support it," Achilleas Georgolopoulos, strategist at Lloyds
Bank. "If the auction goes well we might see a rally across
Bunds."
Investors effectively paid France and Germany on Monday to
park their money in the relative safety of short-term bills
issued by the euro bloc's leading economies, while two-year
German bonds were last yielding -0.002 percent on
Wednesday.
Ten-year yields were little changed at 1.32
percent, while the Bund future dipped 9 ticks to
144.02.
Germany taps 5 billion euros of its 2022 bond on Wednesday,
in a sale supported by almost 40 billion euros of German
redemption and coupon payments this week..
ITALIAN JITTERS
Euro zone finance ministers this week agreed to grant Madrid
and extra year to reach its deficit reduction targets and set
the parameters of an aid package for Spain's ailing banks.
But the meeting did little to iron out uncertainties
surrounding the more flexible use of the euro zone rescue fund
agreed at a recent EU summit that has since faced some
opposition.
Adding to concerns, Germany's top court agreed on Tuesday to
examine complaints lodged against the European Union's bailout
fund and new budget rules but gave no date for its verdict,
keeping investors on tenterhooks..
Trading in higher-rated debt was choppy and Monti's comments
only had a limited impact on the euro zone debt market, with
analysts saying they were too vague for a decisive
interpretation.
Ten-year Spanish government bond yields fell
2.3 basis points to 6.80 percent, while Italian 10-year yields
were steady at 5.94 percent.
"In my interpretation they are interested in the ESM/EFSF
using their newly given flexibility/capacity to intervene in
secondary markets. They would like to see the ESM or the EFSF or
take over the role of the ECB," Elwin de Groot, strategist at
Rabobank said.
But Finland has recently opposed the use of the euro zone
rescue fund for the purchase of bonds from struggling member
states. Even if it happens, the fund is not considered to have
enough firepower for the bulk-buying analysts deem necessary to
decisively contain a rise in Spanish and Italian yields.
Later in the day, investors will look to minutes from the
U.S. central bank's latest monetary policy meeting for further
insight into the thinking of the Federal Reserve. A
disappointing jobs report last week reinforced bets that it will
eventually embark on a third round of quantitative easing.