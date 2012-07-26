LONDON, July 26 Bund futures extended recent
losses on Thursday with European equities poised for a higher
open on expectations of more monetary stimulus while this week's
ratings warning reminded investors of the challenges the debt
crisis poses to Germany.
Ahead of the European Central Bank and the Federal Reserve's
monetary policy meetings next week, speculation for further
policy action was already swirling even though such hopes have
been disappointed in the past.
Such bets gave a bid to stock markets, taking the shine away
from German Bunds, which also struggled with an ultra-long bond
auction on Wednesday.
Bunds edged 7 ticks down on the day to 144.62, and
were poised for their first week of losses after four weeks of
consecutive gains.
"For now we will be slightly risk positive, although I don't
agree," a trader said. "It's more based on hope than anything
else that (central banks) are going to do something."
"It's thin, it doesn't take much to move stuff. A lot of
people are away, much of that could get worse over the (London)
Olympics. Volatility could increase and volumes could go down in
the next couple of weeks quite notably."
Investors would continue to keep an eye on short-dated
Spanish borrowing costs that rose sharply this week, briefly
inverting part of the Spanish yield curve.
There are concerns that Spain could begin to struggle to
fund itself in the debt market, which would send jitters across
the euro zone and would likely hit investor confidence in Italy.
The Italian Treasury will offer up to 2.5 billion euros of
zero-coupon bonds (CTZs) at its regular end-month auction later
in the day.
It bought back 1.33 billion euros of four inflation-linked
bonds on Wednesday in a move aimed at easing pressure on these
assets following a ratings downgrade that will force them out of
some bond indexes.