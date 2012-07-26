* Spanish yields fall sharply to just below 7 pct
* Draghi says ECB ready to do what it takes to protect euro
* Bunds plunge as Draghi fuels demand for risk
By Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Marius Zaharia
LONDON, July 26 Spanish and Italian government
bond yields fell sharply on Thursday after European Central Bank
President Mario Draghi fueled expectations that the central bank
may be ready to take bolder action to combat the three-year old
crisis.
Draghi pledged on Thursday to do whatever was necessary to
protect the euro zone from collapse, including fighting
unreasonably high government borrowing costs.
His comments also knocked the German Bund future sharply
lower.
Still, the rally failed to bring 10-year Spanish yields much
lower than 7 percent, which is widely seen as an unsustainable
level in the long run. The ECB's previous forays into secondary
markets had limited impact and could not prevent Greece, Ireland
or Portugal from having to ask for financial help.
Unless stronger measures are taken, markets will continue to
worry that Spain may eventually need to be bailed out and the
euro zone's aid resources will be used up.
"Markets now feel that the most likely scenario is that the
ECB will buy bonds in the market," ING rate strategist
Alessandro Giansanti said.
"They can produce a relief rally so that Italy and Spain can
issue bonds in the market for the next two months. But
longer-term you need structural support. To see a decline in
spreads you need better data on the economic side in Spain and
Italy."
Ten-year Spanish yields were last 40 basis
points lower on the day at 6.996 percent, some 565 basis points
over their German equivalent. Italian yields fell
39 basis points to 6.05 percent.
Giansanti said the rally will only continue if the ECB would
follow through with its warnings.
The timing of Draghi's comments a week before the ECB
meeting will probably ensure that selling pressure does not
build up either. Also, they come one day after his colleague
Ewald Nowotny said giving Europe's permanent rescue fund a
banking licence to boost its firepower had merits.
"(The comments were) suggesting that the ECB could be a bit
closer to a policy response than apparently the market thought
before," Rainer Guntermann, strategist at Commerzbank said.
"I doubt the expectation for another rate cut would have
triggered this kind of market response," he said. The
expectation is for "something bolder than that, SMP-style
intervention (bond-buying) or liquidity measures."
GERMANY'S CATCH-22
German Bunds also fell sharply as Draghi's comments prompted
investors to move some cash into riskier assets.
Also, a warning on Germany's credit rating this week was a
reminder of its vulnerability to the regional problems that are
also beginning to take a toll on its export-led economy.
Steps towards a crisis-resolution are likely to see
investors re-evaluate Germany's current yield levels which are
near record lows and in the two-year sector is even negative.
German 10-year bonds last yielded 1.32
percent, up 5 basis points on the day.
Sergio Capaldi, strategist at Intesa SanPaolo, said Bunds
should continue to benefit from safe-haven flows and 10-year
yields could fall as far as 1 percent.
Without safe-haven flows into German debt, 10-year yields
would probably stand around 2.2 percent, Capaldi said before
Draghi began to speak.
"The Bund and also the Treasury (U.S. note future) are
mainly overvalued but of course this is the effect of
flight-to-quality in Europe and in the U.S., it's the
combination of flight to quality and Fed intervention," Capaldi
said.
Bund futures were 69 ticks lower on the day at
144.00. ING says the area between the 50-day moving average at
143.60 and 144.00 could provide support for Bunds on a
short-term basis.