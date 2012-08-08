* Bunds rebound after falling nearly 3 points since ECB
* Strong demand at sale of 10-year German debt
* Markets wary that Spain crisis may worsen
By Marius Zaharia and Ana Nicolaci da Costa
LONDON, Aug 8 Solid demand at a German debt
auction and wariness over the lack of details on how and when
the euro zone is going to tackle soaring Spanish and Italian
borrowing costs pushed safe haven Bunds higher on Wednesday.
Prospects for European Central Bank purchases of Italian and
Spanish bonds weighed on Bunds at the start of the week, but the
market focus was slowly switching to the pre-condition set by
the ECB - that troubled countries first need to ask for help
from the euro zone's bailout funds and accept supervision.
Comments from Spanish officials denying a request for help
was imminent raised the possibility that the debt crisis may
deteriorate before such a step was taken.
The risk that the euro zone may not be able to provide
adequate help also weighed. The European Stability Mechanism,
the bloc's future permanent rescue fund, is still waiting for a
green light from Germany's top court, which rules on Sept. 12.
"On balance, risk aversion will dominate the market until we
get on the other side of the Constitutional Court ruling,"
Nordea chief analyst Niels From said.
Against that backdrop, a German 10-year bond auction drew
the strongest demand seen at such sales this year, with the
recent rise in Bund yields also helping to lure investors.
"It's been supported by the recent sell-off in 10-year
Bunds, which created better opportunities to re-enter the
market," Alessandro Giansanti, rate strategist at ING in
Amsterdam, said.
"It is also supported by the fading of the rally that we've
seen in the past week in Italy and Spain. The market is getting
more cautious and waiting for more action from the ECB and from
the governments."
German Bund futures were up 52 ticks at 142.85,
having fallen nearly 3 full points since the ECB meeting last
week. Ten-year yields were down 5.2 basis points
on the day at 1.425 percent - compared to a record low of 1.126
percent hit in July.
UNCERTAINTY
The move higher in Bunds coincided with a brief rise in
Spanish 10-year yields above 7 percent, seen as a
red-alert level that raises doubts the sovereign will be able to
retain access to capital markets for much longer.
Two-year Spanish bonds - which benefited the most from ECB
President Mario Draghi's comments last week that any action
would be focused on short-dated debt - also saw a rise in yield.
They were last 30 bps higher on the day at 3.87 percent
, having traded above 7 percent only weeks ago.
"It's not clear that Spain is ready to ask for a bailout yet
... Now it looks more likely than not that, if they do, it will
be a good few weeks from now," a trader said.
"I think that's introduced an element of uncertainty which
probably reflects why there has been a slight retracement."
Italian yields were steady, with the 10-year
still trading around a relatively high 6 percent level.
Credit Agricole's European fixed income strategist Orlando
Green said the sovereign debt market was likely to lack clear
direction until further details emerged on any potential
intervention, something he did not expect for at least another
couple of weeks.
"Volatility is pretty much likely in this environment, when
we have thin markets without much volume in terms of information
flow," Green said.