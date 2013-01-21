LONDON Jan 21 Bund futures extended losses on
Monday in low volumes after Republican lawmakers' proposal to
give the U.S. government leeway to pay its bills for another
three months dented appetite for safe-haven assets.
German Bund futures were down 36 ticks on the day
at 142.96. Volumes were thinned by a market holiday in the
United States.
"Volumes are low with the U.S. being on holiday," one trader
said. "The sell-off last week looked led by the short-end, which
led to some curve flattening, but now there is a bit of
repositioning in the curve and we see some steepening again."