LONDON, March 14 German Bund futures fell on Thursday, taking their cue from higher stock markets while investors positioned for expected strong demand at an off-calendar sale of three Spanish bonds. European shares rose, with a major index hitting a near five-year high, buoyed by earnings and by Wednesday's upbeat U.S. retail sales data.. Investors also positioned for healthy appetite at Spain's auction later this session of three bonds, announced after a strong bill sale this week, of bonds due in 2029, 2040 and 2041. Given that only primary dealers would participate in Spain's auction and that the amount was not known in advance, the risks for the markets were skewed in favor of Spanish bonds, KBC strategist Piet Lammens said. "We think that if there is a lower amount allotted, then the market will ignore it. But if there is a quite high amount, then I think the market will see it as a positive element and we might at that point see some advantage for the Spanish bonds," Lammens said. Ten-year Spanish yields were little changed at 4.79 percent, while Italy's equivalent was flat at 4.67 percent. The sale comes after Spain's Treasury sold more than the targeted six- and 12- month bills at an auction on Tuesday, and average yields on the six-month paper fell to levels not seen since February 2012. "Presumably the demand is there otherwise they wouldn't be doing it. We don't know the size that they are doing so they can tailor the size (to ensure success)," one trader said. Recent upbeat U.S. data has also dented demand for safe-haven assets, the latest showing U.S. retail sales expanded at their fastest clip in five months in February.