* Spain sees healthy demand for its long-term bonds * But Spanish debt falls as investors take profit * German Bunds lower, taking cue from higher equities By Ana Nicolaci da Costa LONDON, March 14 Spanish bond yields rose on Thursday and debt prices came under pressure as the market digested three longer-dated bonds sold at an off-calendar auction which analysts said met healthy demand. German Bunds fell, taking their cue from higher European shares, with stock indexes hitting their highest levels in four and half years. Spain sold 803 million euros of paper due in 2029, 2040 and 2041 - less than recent issues of the same bonds but at lower yields. No target amount had been set for the auction. "It looks like a pretty strong cover on most of them, so that's good," Elisabeth Afseth, fixed income analyst at Investec said. "I think it's a healthy sign that they can issue so far out the curve and at rates that are reasonable." Ten-year Spanish yields were up 8 bps on the day at 4.87 percent, having stood at around 4.83 percent before the results. Shorter-dated debt also fell, with five-year yields 7.7 bps higher at 3.59 percent and two-year yields up 4 bps at 2.31 percent. "Spain is just digesting a bit of supply," one trader said. Another trader said he had seen real money accounts selling the paper: "We saw quite a large seller of Spanish bonds coming through, somebody taking profits." Ten year Spanish bonds underperformed their Italian counterparts, which were broadly flat, as investors cashed in on a recent popular trade. Analysts did not expect Spanish bonds' hefty outperformance of Italian debt over the past month to last. The 10-year yield spread between both bonds narrowed to its tightest in a year this week. The Spanish auction comes after the Treasury sold more than the targeted six- and 12- month bills at an auction on Tuesday, and average yields on the six-month paper fell to levels not seen since February 2012. BUOYANT EQUITIES German Bund futures fell 16 basis points to 142.98 as buoyant equity markets dented demand for safe-haven assets. A recent string of upbeat U.S. data has fuelled optimism that the global economic outlook is improving, with the latest release on Wednesday showing U.S. retail sales expanded at their fastest clip in five months in February. Against this backdrop, Helaba Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen's technical analysts said another test of the 142.26 mark could not be ruled out.. But Elwin de Groot, strategist, at Rabobank noted German debt has been surprisingly resilient faced with a strong performance in peripheral bond markets. "It's remarkable that it hasn't really weighed on the German Bund - to us that's a signal that this move is driven to a large extent by liquidity and investors looking for yield pick-up moving further up on the yield curve," de Groot said. "That's keeping the Bund yields in a fairly narrow trading range at the moment." Analysts say the relatively muted reaction of lower-rated bonds to Italian political turmoil has been largely driven by the promised but untapped ECB bond-buying program.