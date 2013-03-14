* Spain sees healthy demand for its long-term bonds
* But Spanish debt falls as investors take profit
* German Bunds lower, taking cue from higher equities
By Ana Nicolaci da Costa
LONDON, March 14 Spanish bond yields rose on
Thursday and debt prices came under pressure as the market
digested three longer-dated bonds sold at an off-calendar
auction which analysts said met healthy demand.
German Bunds fell, taking their cue from higher European
shares, with stock indexes hitting their highest levels in four
and half years.
Spain sold 803 million euros of paper due in 2029, 2040 and
2041 - less than recent issues of the same bonds but at lower
yields. No target amount had been set for the auction.
"It looks like a pretty strong cover on most of them, so
that's good," Elisabeth Afseth, fixed income analyst at Investec
said. "I think it's a healthy sign that they can issue so far
out the curve and at rates that are reasonable."
Ten-year Spanish yields were up 8 bps on the
day at 4.87 percent, having stood at around 4.83 percent before
the results.
Shorter-dated debt also fell, with five-year yields
7.7 bps higher at 3.59 percent and two-year yields
up 4 bps at 2.31 percent.
"Spain is just digesting a bit of supply," one trader said.
Another trader said he had seen real money accounts selling
the paper: "We saw quite a large seller of Spanish bonds coming
through, somebody taking profits."
Ten year Spanish bonds underperformed their Italian
counterparts, which were broadly flat, as
investors cashed in on a recent popular trade.
Analysts did not expect Spanish bonds' hefty outperformance
of Italian debt over the past month to last. The
10-year yield spread between both bonds narrowed to its tightest
in a year this week.
The Spanish auction comes after the Treasury sold more than
the targeted six- and 12- month bills at an auction on Tuesday,
and average yields on the six-month paper fell to levels not
seen since February 2012.
BUOYANT EQUITIES
German Bund futures fell 16 basis points to 142.98
as buoyant equity markets dented demand for safe-haven assets.
A recent string of upbeat U.S. data has fuelled optimism
that the global economic outlook is improving, with the latest
release on Wednesday showing U.S. retail sales expanded at their
fastest clip in five months in February.
Against this backdrop, Helaba Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen's
technical analysts said another test of the 142.26 mark could
not be ruled out..
But Elwin de Groot, strategist, at Rabobank noted German
debt has been surprisingly resilient faced with a strong
performance in peripheral bond markets.
"It's remarkable that it hasn't really weighed on the German
Bund - to us that's a signal that this move is driven to a large
extent by liquidity and investors looking for yield pick-up
moving further up on the yield curve," de Groot said.
"That's keeping the Bund yields in a fairly narrow trading
range at the moment."
Analysts say the relatively muted reaction of lower-rated
bonds to Italian political turmoil has been largely driven by
the promised but untapped ECB bond-buying program.
