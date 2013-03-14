* Small Spanish auction points to low demand -analysts
* Spanish bonds underperform other euro zone debt
* Italian debt to see increased volatility near-term
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, March 14 Spanish government bonds
underperformed other euro zone debt on Thursday after Madrid
sold less than a billion euros of debt at an off-calendar sale,
pointing to low investor demand for long-dated paper.
Spain sold only 803 million euros of bonds maturing in 2029,
2040 and 2041. Yields were lower and demand, as measured by the
bid/cover ratio, was stronger than previous sales, but analysts
said the small size of the auction distorted the picture.
For full details of the bond auction see
"The snap tap - I don't think it was a complete success,"
said David Keeble, global head of fixed income strategy at
Credit Agricole.
"We've seen a bit of a collapse in prices after that ...
People might have been looking for at least 1.5 billion in size.
It wasn't an exceptional amount. It wasn't bad, it just
demonstrates there is no great gun type of demand."
Spanish 10-year yields were last 8 basis
points higher on the day at 4.87 percent, rising faster than any
equivalent yields in the euro zone.
The negative reaction to the bond sale showed that worries
over the potential fallout from Italy's political deadlock after
last month's inconclusive election were placing a floor under
yields of debt issued by the euro zone's lower-rated countries.
The auction results cast doubts over Spain's plans to issue
15-year bonds later this year.
"They had a window of opportunity before the Italian
elections," ING rate strategist Alessandro Giansanti said.
"But we have risk aversion coming back to the market. It
will not be easy to get demand for such bonds ... foreign
investors will be shy to invest in long-term bonds issued by the
lower-rated countries."
The premium offered by Spanish 10-year bonds over equivalent
Italian yields rose to 22 bps on Thursday, having
fallen to around 10 bps this week, the lowest since March 2012.
Traders said many investors, looking beyond Italy's
post-electoral gridlock, still think Spain, which is suffering
from a banking crisis and ballooning budget deficits, is the
bloc's bigger long-term problem.
In Germany, Bund futures were steady at 143.14.
ITALIAN POLITICS
The new Italian parliament convenes for the first time after
elections on Friday, turning the focus back on to domestic
politics.
The perceived protection offered by the European Central
Bank's untested bond-buying programme has encouraged investors
to snap up high-yielding assets, leading to a relatively strong
performance of Italian bonds in recent weeks.
Italian 10-year yields were last 3 basis points lower on the
day at 4.65 percent, having traded within a roughly 4-5 percent
range this year, well below 2011's all-time highs of over 7
percent.
Analysts expect Italian bonds to become more vulnerable in
the near-term as politicians negotiate the formation of a new
government. None of the three main parties won a parliamentary
majority and they have so far expressed no clear interest in
working with each other.
Even if Italy avoids holding new elections, any government
that will be formed at this stage may be short-lived, analysts
say.
"There's going to be an enormous amount of attention on
that. I personally think there will be some sort of a solution
coming out of it ... but it's going to be messy," Credit
Agricole's Keeble said.
"Italy is quite tightly priced so I would take a bit of
profit on the periphery and go back into core at the moment."