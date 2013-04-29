LONDON, April 29 German Bund futures reversed losses on Monday after data showed inflation remained subdued in Germany and in the United States.

Data earlier showed German annual inflation eased more than expected in April, while the U.S. government's personal income and spending report contained very subdued inflation data.

German Bund futures were up 11 ticks on the day at 146.65, having fallen as far as 146.27 earlier in the day.