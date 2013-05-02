LONDON May 2 German Bund futures erased losses
on Thursday in choppy trading as investors digested comments
from European Central Bank President Mario Draghi's news
conference.
Draghi said the bank would monitor economic developments
closely and monetary policy will remain accomodative for as long
as needed.
"We first had a small sell-off as people booked profits,
now other people are buying the dip thinking the ECB may do more
in the future," one bonds trader said.
The Bund future reversed losses and last stood up 4
ticks on the day at 146.62.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index gave up its
earlier gains to turn negative, trading down by 0.1 percent at
1,200.55 points by 1252 GMT. Some in the stock market were
disappointed there were no more measures announced at the news
conference.