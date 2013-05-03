BRIEF-Activision Blizzard extends exchange offer with respect to certain of its senior notes
LONDON May 3 German Bund futures extended losses on Friday after data showed U.S. employment rose more than expected in April, prompting investors to sell safe-haven assets.
German Bund futures fell as far as 146.09, more than 100 ticks lower on the day, but came off those lows after a separate release showed an index of U.S. non-manufacturing activity was at its lowest since July.
Japan economy recovering on robust global demand