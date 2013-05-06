LONDON May 6 German Bund futures opened flat on Monday with investors looking to euro zone data for direction in a session expected to be quiet due to a London holiday.

After European Central Bank President Mario Draghi left the door open for more monetary easing last week, investors will look at retail sales numbers and an investor sentiment index to gauge the next rate move.

German Bund futures were 7 ticks higher on the day at 146.22, as investors paused for breath after the contract posted its biggest daily loss since early March on Friday.