LONDON May 8 Bunds were little changed on Wednesday and were expected to rebound with investors set to snap up five-year German debt at an auction after a recent sell-off cheapened the market.

Investors would also keep a close eye on German industrial output due to be released later in the day. Recent data painted a mixed picture of the euro zone's largest economy as investors try to gauge the European Central Bank's next rate move. .

German Bunds were up 6 ticks on the day at 145.49, having recently come under selling pressure as the prospect of looser monetary policy favoured investor appetite for risk, buoying global equity markets to record levels.

ECB President Mario Draghi departed from a prepared speech on Monday to reiterate the central bank's readiness to cut interest rates again if the euro zone economy deteriorates further.

"I thought he was very dovish indeed and that's why, given the fact they are going to cut rates again, I just think Bunds are a screaming buy here and I don't understand why they have sold off as much as they have," one trader said.