LONDON May 15 Italian government bond yields rose on Wednesday as investors sold debt and made room for a new 30-year bond to be sold via syndication.

The announcement of the sale came on the heels of a successful syndication of new 10-year Spanish debt on Tuesday.

"People are making room and building concession for the deal," a trader said.

Ten-year Italian government bond yields rose 8.3 bps to 4.09 percent and equivalent Spanish yields rose 7 bps to 4.41 percent.

German Bunds pared losses and last stood 7 ticks lower at 144.67.