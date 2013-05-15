UPDATE 2-Japan's factory output races in April to hit its highest level since 2008
* Japan economy recovering on robust global demand (Adds analyst quotes, detail)
LONDON May 15 Italian government bond yields rose on Wednesday as investors sold debt and made room for a new 30-year bond to be sold via syndication.
The announcement of the sale came on the heels of a successful syndication of new 10-year Spanish debt on Tuesday.
"People are making room and building concession for the deal," a trader said.
Ten-year Italian government bond yields rose 8.3 bps to 4.09 percent and equivalent Spanish yields rose 7 bps to 4.41 percent.
German Bunds pared losses and last stood 7 ticks lower at 144.67.
TOKYO, May 31 Japanese stocks dropped on Wednesday morning after weakness in U.S. shares and a stronger yen hurt sentiment, while sliding oil prices dragged down the mining sector.