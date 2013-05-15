UPDATE 2-Japan's factory output races in April to hit its highest level since 2008
* Japan economy recovering on robust global demand (Adds analyst quotes, detail)
LONDON May 15 Ten-year Greek government bond yields tumbled on Wednesday, one day after Fitch Ratings upgraded the country's sovereign credit ratings.
Fitch raised Greece's rating to B-minus from CCC citing a rebalancing of the economy and progress in eliminating its fiscal and current account deficits that have reduced its risk of a euro zone exit.
Ten-year Greek government bond yields fell 89 basis points to 8.47 percent - their lowest since June 2010. Greece restructured its debt in March 2012.
* Japan economy recovering on robust global demand (Adds analyst quotes, detail)
TOKYO, May 31 Japanese stocks dropped on Wednesday morning after weakness in U.S. shares and a stronger yen hurt sentiment, while sliding oil prices dragged down the mining sector.