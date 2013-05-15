* Greek yields fall to lowest since June 2010 after upgrade
* Italy sells new 30-year bond via syndication
* German Bunds fall along with UK gilts
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Ana Nicolaci da Costa
LONDON, May 15 Greek 10-year government bond
yields tumbled to their lowest in nearly three years on
Wednesday after Fitch upgraded the country's sovereign credit
ratings, adding to the upbeat mood in euro zone debt.
The sharp fall in borrowing costs a day after Fitch Ratings
raised Greece to B-minus from CCC on Tuesday
suggested investors were pricing out that possibility, as well
as the risk of another default, analysts said.
The move also coincides with a broad fall in euro zone
borrowing costs in April fueled by abundant central bank cash in
the financial system. Thin liquidity in a debt market that was
restructured in March 2012 also exaggerated the fall.
"The euphoria that exists in the markets overall has slipped
into Greece as well without necessarily (being) realistic
because Greece has not resolved the major issues that we have,"
Athanasios Ladopoulos, chief investment officer at Swiss
Investment Managers said.
Ten-year Greek yields fell to 8.21 percent -
their lowest since June 2010, a month after the country became
the first in the region to receive an international bailout. The
yeilds were last 52 basis points lower at 8.84 percent.
In other peripheral euro zone markets, Italian yields rose
as traders made room on their books for new debt from the sale
via a syndicate of banks for a new 30-year bond.
Italy aims to raise up to 6 billion euros of the bond after
receiving orders in excess of 12.7 billion euros, a bank
managing the deal said, according to IFR, a Thomson Reuters news
and market analysis service.
Investors expected solid appetite for the debt after
successful syndications from Slovenia and Portugal earlier this
month, and huge demand for Spain's new 10-year bond in the
previous session.
PERIPHERY RALLY TO RESUME
Ten-year Italian government bond yields were
up 2.1 basis points at 4.02 percent and the thirty-year
equivalent was 6 bps higher at 4.84 percent.
Spanish 10-year yields stabilised at 4.34 percent.
"I would look for a resumption of the convergence trade.
Yields in the core markets are still so low that people are
going to be happy to hold Italy and Spain for the carry (yield
pick-up)," one trader said.
The trader added that with the 30-year Italian debt sale out
of the way, investors could start looking for higher returns
further up the curve, which would narrow the yield gap between
10- and 30-year bonds from its current 84 bps.
"The 10/30-year curve in Italy is very steep so now that
this issue is out of the way I can see some substantial
flattening coming in. The curve could come in 20-30 basis
points," he said.
At the top end of the credit spectrum, German Bunds
fell 10 ticks to settle at 144.64. They eased along with UK
gilts, which extended losses after the Bank of England modestly
raised its growth forecasts and Governor Mervyn King said the
economy was set for a recovery.