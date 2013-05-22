* Investors await Bernanke testimony, Fed minutes

* Healthy demand expected at sale of new 10-year Bund

* Recent pick-up in yield expected to entice investors

By Ana Nicolaci da Costa

LONDON, May 22 Bund futures rose on Wednesday, with dovish comments from Federal Reserve officials tempering expectations the U.S. central bank will soon taper its bond purchases as investors awaited fresh insight into its thinking.

Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke's testimony and minutes from the Fed's latest meeting will be examined later on Wednesday for clues on when it might call a halt to its ultra-loose monetary policy.

Two senior Fed officials on Tuesday dampened speculation this might happen soon, playing down chances that the U.S. central bank would signal a readiness to reduce its bond buying at its meeting next month.

German Bund futures were 23 ticks higher at 144.56 but gains were limited before the sale of a new 10-year Bund.

"The Fed is likely to cool (expectations) at the moment, there is no hurry to exit from quantitative easing," Patrick Jacq, European rate strategist at BNP Paribas said.

"It will be a gradual process and I am not sure that it will start as soon as markets were fearing some days ago. This probably explains why we had yesterday some limited rally in the U.S. and today in Europe as well."

The rise in German debt also came as investors positioned for healthy demand at an upcoming German sale.

One trader said the recent pick-up in German yields would lure investors, after 10-year borrowing costs hit their highest in nearly two months at 1.42 percent last week.

Ten-year German yields were 2 basis points lower at 1.39 percent, in the middle of a 1.38-1.42 percent resistance area, according to some technical analysts.

Ten-year Italian government bond yields were 2.2 basis pints lower at 3.92 percent while the Spanish equivalent was 2.4 bps lower at 4.17 percent.

"Near-term we recommend buying the Bund. Whatever your view on the periphery, it makes sense to keep part of your portfolio on core markets and at the moment the Bund is relatively attractive," Jacq added.

Among the periphery nations, he preferred Italy to Spain, saying Italy's debt pile was its main problem and was becoming more manageable to tackle thanks to falling funding costs.