* New 10-yr bond attracts more demand than 2013 average
* Fed comments dampen speculation of early QE exit
* Bernanke testimony, Fed minutes in focus
By Ana Nicolaci da Costa
LONDON, May 22 Bunds rose on Wednesday as a sale
of new 10-year bonds attracted above average demand and after
dovish comments from Federal Reserve officials dampened
speculation about an early exit from easy U.S. rate policy.
An auction of German debt attracted 1.6 times the amount on
offer, above a 1.47 average for sales of similar paper this year
and underpinning a rally in German Bunds. The recent pick-up in
yield likely boosted appetite.
Investors now turn to a testimony by Fed Chairman Ben
Bernanke and minutes from the Fed's last policy meeting to gauge
the central bank's thinking on its monetary policy.
Fed officials recently played down chances that the U.S.
central bank would signal a readiness to reduce its bond buying
at its meeting next month.
The latest message came from New York Fed President William
Dudley who told Bloomberg TV it was too soon to determine
whether to dial down the program, and the economic picture may
not be clear enough to make that decision for another three or
four months.
"It was a reasonable enough auction," Marc Ostwald,
strategist at Monument Securities said of the German debt sale.
"You have got a combination of the fact that we have backed
yields up somewhat from the lows and the fact that we are now
getting less pessimistic on the prospect of tapering (U.S. bond
purchases)."
German Bund futures were 48 ticks higher on the day
at 144.81 pushing 10-year German yields 4.1 basis
points lower to 1.37 percent.
German borrowing costs over ten years hit their highest in
nearly two months at 1.42 percent last week and technical
analysts say they are facing resistance at 1.38-1.42 percent.
The average yield at the auction was 1.41 percent, up from
1.28 percent at a similar sale in April but not very different
from this year's average of 1.43 percent.
"Near-term we recommend buying the Bund. Whatever your view
on the periphery, it makes sense to keep part of your portfolio
on core markets and at the moment the Bund is relatively
attractive," Patrick Jacq, European rate strategist at BNP
Paribas.
Among the periphery, he preferred Italy to Spain, saying
Italy's debt pile was its main problem and was becoming more
manageable to tackle thanks to falling funding costs.
Ten-year Italian government bond yields were
1.3 basis pints lower at 3.93 percent while the Spanish
equivalent was flat at 4.20 percent.