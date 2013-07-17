LONDON, July 17 Bund futures pared losses on
Wednesday after an auction of 10-year German paper attracted
decent demand.
German Bunds were down 16 ticks on the day at
143.53, having hit a session low of 143.44 before the auction
results were released.
Bunds hit the day's lows, tracking a fall in UK gilts, after
minutes from the latest Bank of England policy meeting showed
all policymakers had voted against further asset purchases.
"The auction went OK, it wasn't exciting but we're
recovering a bit," one trader said. "The only thing today was
the 9-0 vote in the BoE minutes." He said the reaction had been
limited because markets were range-bound before Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke's testimony to Congress.