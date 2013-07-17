* Euro zone bonds broadly lower after minutes show 9-0 vote
* Falls modest as investors await testimony from Fed's
Bernanke
* German yields off highs hit in late June, could fall
further
By Ana Nicolaci da Costa
LONDON, July 17 Euro zone bonds eased on
Wednesday after minutes from the Bank of England showed no
support from policymakers for more bond purchases, unnerving
investors before the head of the Federal Reserve testifies to
Congress.
The BoE minutes showed all ratesetters voted against further
asset purchases at this month's meeting, serving markets with a
reminder that global central bank stimulus programmes will
eventually end.
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke is expected to make the same point
later in the day, balancing that with a message of continued
central bank support for the U.S. economy.
Tracking their British counterparts, euro zone bonds were
lower across the credit spectrum, with the German debt market
also having to absorb 10-year supply, but trading was
range-bound.
"Investors are a little bit reluctant to buy or to take
positions in general ahead of the speech of Bernanke this
afternoon, especially (because) everybody knows that his latest
two speeches led to a massive spike in volatilty and you can't
really predict which way it's going to go," Christian Lenk,
strategist at DZ Bank said.
German Bund futures fell 31 ticks on the day to
143.38, pushing 10-year yields 2.5 basis points
higher to 1.58 percent.
They have fallen 27 basis points from more than one-year
highs in late June but are still 43 bps above this year's lows
of 1.153 percent hit in May.
"In the U.S., yields have come off their highs but not very
much, so I suspect the market is still a bit short going into
that speech, which would mean that if Bernanke is very dovish
... then we can get further reaction down in yield terms of the
Treasuries and by association also for the Bund," KBC strategist
Piet Lammens said.
Germany sold 3.19 billion euros of 10-year bonds, drawing
bids worth 1.6 times the amount on offer, more than the 1.5 at
an auction on June 19 and above this year's 1.5 average.
French, Dutch, and Belgian yields were about 3 basis points
higher on the day, while lower-rated debt also fell.
Ten-year Spanish bond yields rose 2.8 basis
points to 4.69 percent and the Italian equivalent
2.7 bps to 4.50 percent.
Spain's opposition Socialists said on Tuesday they would
call a symbolic vote of no-confidence against Prime Minister
Mariano Rajoy if he refused to appear before Parliament to
answer questions about a deepening scandal over party financing.
In Portugal, one-year borrowing costs jumped to their
highest since last October at a Treasury bill auction as a
simmering political crisis threatened to derail the country's
planned exit from its bailout next year.
Ten-year Portuguese yields were flat at 7.30
percent.