BRIEF-Freddie mac prices $451 mln K certificates
* Freddie Mac prices $451 million k-deal, k-w02, supporting affordable multifamily housing for low- and moderate-income working families
LONDON, July 24 German Bund futures fell to session lows after a preliminary reading of private sector activity in France in July showed the country's business slump moderated more than expected this month.
German Bund futures fell to 143.61, down 21 ticks on the day. The German PMI is due for release shortly and is also expected to see an improvement.
* Freddie Mac prices $451 million k-deal, k-w02, supporting affordable multifamily housing for low- and moderate-income working families
March 27 Investment management firm Red Mountain Capital Partners LLC is pushing apparel and accessories maker Deckers Outdoor Corp's board to explore a sale of the company.
SAO PAULO, March 27 Brazil's Agriculture Ministry said on Monday that it ordered three more food processing facilities to suspend production amid an investigation into alleged corruption of inspectors and unsanitary conditions in the world's biggest meat producer.