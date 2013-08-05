LONDON Aug 5 German Bunds were flat on Monday, as investors looked to U.S. non-manufacturing data this session to gauge the timing of a possible withdrawal of U.S. monetary stimulus after Friday's weaker-than-expected jobs data clouded the outlook.

Most economists and traders had been expecting that the Federal Reserve would start reducing its bond purchases in September as the economy gained momentum. Friday's data pushed back some of those expectations.

Investors will look at U.S. services data for July released later in the day for fresh insight into the health of the world's largest economy. Before that, services activity and retail sales numbers for the euro zone are due.

German Bund futures were up 4 ticks at 142.64.

"It's a bit of a summer lull ... we are treading water until September," one trader said.