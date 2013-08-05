* Berlusconi says Italy's coalition must continue
* Italian services data beats expectations
* Italian 10-year yields hit six-week lows
* Bunds fall on better-than-expected U.S. ISM data
By Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Marius Zaharia
LONDON, Aug 5 Italian bond yields hit their
lowest since mid-June on Monday after services data beat
forecasts and comments from centre-right leader Silvio
Berlusconi soothed investor concern about the fragile
government.
Berlusconi supporters protested in Rome on Sunday against
his tax fraud conviction but he said the coalition of his People
of Freedom party and the centre-left Democratic Party of Prime
Minister Enrico Letta must continue.
That reassurance was well complemented by data showing
Italy's services sector shrank in July at its slowest pace since
going into a downturn in mid-2011, and euro zone business
expanded for the first time in 18 months.
When the economic outlook brightens, investors tend to have
more appetite for riskier assets. Italian bonds held their own
as German Bunds, the euro zone benchmark, sold off in the late
part of the session in reaction to better-than-expected U.S. ISM
services data for July.
"A lot of people thought last week that (the Berlusconi
case) would cause the coalition to collapse ... Also Italy is
still mired in recession, but the dynamics are not so negative
anymore," said Marius Daheim, chief strategist at Bayerische
Landesbank in Munich.
Ten-year Italian government bond yields were
last 1 basis point lower at 4.28 percent, having dropped as far
as 4.23 percent earlier.
Italian bonds have largely weathered the rise in political
risk thanks in part to the attractive yield they offer and the
support from the European Central Bank's bond-buying programme.
Cash flow was also in Italy's favour. Barclays strategists
expect Italian redemptions and coupon payments for the remainder
of the year to be higher than the amount of bonds sold by 18
billion euros.
For all these reasons, investors are sticking with their
Italian bonds for now.
German Bund futures fell 40 ticks on the day to
142.20, while 10-year cash yields rose 3.6 basis
points to 1.69 percent, with most of the day's move coming after
the U.S. data.
Traders cautioned against reading much into the move, given
that trading was thin. At the end of the European close, volumes
were about 420,000 lots, compared with 737,000 on Friday and
over 1 million last Wednesday.
The timing of any move by the Federal Reserve to reduce
monetary stimulus is more likely to depend on the labour market
than on the services sector.
"Most people still expect tapering to happen either in
September or December. I'm not sure many of them changed their
view based on today's data, there were very few flows today,"
one trader said.