LONDON Aug 22 German yields hit their highest
since March 2012 on Thursday as investors sold low-risk Bunds
after forecast-beating business activity data and on
expectations the Federal Reserve would soon slow its stimulus.
Minutes of the Fed's July meeting on Wednesday could not
shake bets that the central bank would start trimming monthly
asset purchases from September, pushing U.S. Treasury yields
higher and dragging top-rated peers German Bunds with them.
The rise in yields at the start of the session accelerated
after surveys showed business activity in the euro zone picked
up this month more quickly than expected, led by Germany as it
benefited from growing demand for its exports.
Germany's private sector expanded in August at its fastest
rate since January, giving further momentum to the recent rise
in German borrowing costs.
Ten-year German yields rose as high as 1.943
percent. They closed 4 basis points up at 1.92 percent.
"The Fed minutes were interpreted as increasing the
likelihood of the September taper," Investec chief economist
Philip Shaw said. "It is now largely priced in, but it is always
difficult to judge (to what extent)."
That difficulty made it hard for analysts to predict how far
Bund yields might rise.
German debt is also seen as a safe haven. Just before the
Fed minutes were released, a swift emerging market sell-off
caused by the Fed's outlook shocked some investors which sought
refuge in Bunds, briefly reversing the yield rise.
Key decisions in the euro zone are also drawing near and
could be the source of renewed tensions in the bloc.
The Italian parliament will decide whether to evict Silvio
Berlusconi from parliament over a tax fraud conviction, a
decision which could break up the country's ruling coalition.
The German election at the end of September will pave the
way for a more applied debate on whether to give Greece a third
bailout or whether Portugal needs further help once its current
aid programme comes to an end next year.
"Any decision could have big implications which are hard to
predict," Shaw said.
German Bund futures fell as low as 139.46, their
lowest since October 2012 when they fell as low as 139.45. The
fact that Bunds could not break new lows turned 139.45 into a
strong technical support level, chartists said.
Commerzbank rate strategist Rainer Guntermann said the broad
rise in euro zone government bond yields could pressure the
European Central Bank to step up verbal intervention when it
holds a monetary policy meeting on Sept 5.
The central bank's promise that rates will stay low for a
long period has struggled to cap a rise in yields, which some
fear could derail the bloc's incipient recovery.
Money market rates have risen to levels seen before the July
meeting when the ECB introduced its unprecedented forward
guidance, raising questions about the effectiveness of its
policy.
"(They may have to) use somewhat stronger words or if this
is not sufficient then there could also be speculation about
further action," Guntermann added.