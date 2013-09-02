LONDON, Sept 2 German bond yields rose on Monday
as stock markets drew comfort from President Barack Obama's move
to delay U.S. military action against Syria to consult Congress.
Obama's announcement on Saturday that he would seek
congressional authorisation is likely to delay for at least nine
days a strike that had driven investors to seek the perceived
security of top-rated government debt like Bunds.
Stock markets also benefited from data showing China's
manufacturing sector grew in August for the first time in four
months.
"Any risk of strikes from some Western countries on Syria
has decreased at least near-term," Patrick Jacq, European rate
strategist at BNP Paribas said.
"The risk premium linked to geopolitical events has
decreased, so risk appetite probably is resuming somewhat."
Ten-year German bond yields rose 6.3 basis
points to 1.92 percent, not far from 1-1/2 year highs of 1.98
percent hit in August.
German Bund futures fell 72 ticks to 139.94 in what
traders expected to be a quiet session due to the U.S. Labor Day
holiday. They posted their biggest weekly gain since mid-July
last week.
"Syria is not on the agenda, so I think that's why we are
down... there is nothing imminent there," one trader said.
Analysts also said investors could be positioning for the
European Central Bank's monetary policy meeting this week, where
President Mario Draghi will have to balance the recent
improvement in economic data with a rise in market yields which
some worry could blunt the recovery.
"I expect the ECB will not shut the door (to lower rates)
but clearly we could ... hear that the ECB is less concerned
about the economic backdrop," Jacq added.
The latest insight into the economy will come from euro zone
manufacturing data for August released later in the day.
Lower-rated bonds, however, failed to benefit from the
improved risk sentiment. Ten-year Spanish government bond yields
were 2.3 bps higher at 4.56 percent and equivalent
Italian yields were 3.3 bps higher at 4.42
percent.
Ten-year Portuguese yields were 1.1 bps higher
at 6.83 percent, having risen sharply on Friday after its
constitutional court rejected a labor bill and dealt a blow to
the austerity programme set out under Lisbon's bailout.
"There is an awful lot of event risk ahead - we have got the
Federal Reserve (meeting), we have got the German election, we
have got Spanish supply so I think, against that backdrop, it's
going to be difficult for periphery to make much headway in the
near-term," Nick Stamenkovic, bond strategist at RIA Capital
Markets said.