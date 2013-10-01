LONDON Oct 1 Ten-year Portuguese government
bond yields fell sharply on Tuesday, with one trader citing talk
of a big buyer late on Monday.
"There was a big buyer late last night, so it's an overspill
from that," the trader said, adding this was behind the firmer
tone in peripheral euro zone markets broadly.
Ten-year Portuguese yields fell 25 basis
points to 6.60 percent, while Spanish equivalents
fell 6.2 bps to 4.24 percent.
Italian bonds, rattled on Monday by political tensions,
lagged most other peripheral debt, with yields
only 1 bp lower at 4.56 percent.
Another trader said talk of another long-term refinancing
operation, after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi
flagged that possibility last week, could also be helping.
The ECB holds a policy meeting on Wednesday.