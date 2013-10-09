LONDON Oct 9 German Bunds pared gains on
Wednesday after syndicated sales of Italian and Spanish bonds
were well-received.
Spain sold 4 billion euros of 31-year bonds and Italy sold 5
billion euros of 7-year debt, according to IFR - a financial
services unit of Thomson Reuters.
German Bund futures pared gains, and were last 2
ticks higher on the day at 140.24.
"Presumably (there is) just some hedging people selling
Bunds against new holdings," one trader said. "Peripherals now
got bid (and that's weighing) on Bunds. There was very strong
demand for both issues."
Spanish 10-year yields were 1.4 basis points
higher at 4.32 percent and the Italian equivalent
was little changed at 4.36 percent.