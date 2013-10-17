LONDON Oct 17 German yields tracked U.S. Treasury yields lower on Thursday after Congress approved an eleventh-hour deal to avert default, whose temporary nature underpinned demand for safe-haven debt.

Capping weeks of political brinkmanship that had unnerved global markets, the deal will end a partial government shutdown and pull the world's biggest economy back from the brink of financial calamity.

But it does not resolve the fundamental issues of spending and deficits that divide Republicans and Democrats, funding the government only until Jan. 15 and raising the debt ceiling until Feb. 7.

German Bund futures jumped 54 ticks to 139.45, pushing 10-year German yields 4.7 basis points lower to 1.89 percent. Ten-year U.S. yields were 1.9 basis points lower at 2.65 percent.

"Is it good that they have got a deal out of the way for Treasuries? I suppose it is (because) they are not going to go bust," one trader said.

"It's only a short-term thing, it runs out in January, February time."