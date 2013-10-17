* Temporary nature of deal a worry, seen delaying Fed
tapering
* Strong Spanish sale shows demand for country's bond still
strong
* France also sees firm demand at auction
By Ana Nicolaci da Costa
LONDON, Oct 17 High-rated euro zone debt rose on
Thursday as a temporary deal to avoid a U.S. debt default was
seen providing only fleeting respite, while being likely to
delay moves by the Federal Reserve to scale back bond purchases.
The overnight deal did not resolve fundamental differences
over spending and deficits between Republicans and Democrats,
funding the government only until Jan. 15 and raising the debt
ceiling until Feb. 7.
Those divisions were reflected in credit default swap
prices. One-year CDS is down more than 20 basis points from last
week's highs, but the cost of insuring against a U.S. default
over that period remains higher than over five years, suggesting
"tail-risk" has yet to be fully priced out.
It is normally costlier to buy longer-term credit
protection.
Among higher-yielding paper, ongoing healthy demand for
Spanish paper extended to a strong auction at which the Madrid
treasury sold 2.54 billion euros of bonds - above the targeted
amount as medium-term debt costs fell.
The U.S. backdrop was supportive, analysts said, but also
noted that recent demand for euro zone peripheral debt has
generally been driven by improved economic forecasts and hopes
for further liquidity from the European Central Bank.
"They have kicked the proverbial can down the road and U.S.
fiscal negotiations will restart early next year. Consequently
it's going to be very difficult for the Fed to taper at that
time," Nick Stamenkovic, bond strategist at RIA Capital Markets
said.
"As a result the market is increasingly confident that a
reduction of QE (quantitative easing) is unlikely to be on the
agenda until well into 2014. So that's given Treasuries a boost
and that's filtered through to Bunds."
German Bund futures jumped 48 ticks to 139.39,
pushing 10-year German yields 4.3 basis points
lower to 1.89 percent.
They played catch-up with U.S. yields which
have fallen more than 10 basis points from the previous day's
highs. U.S. yields were down 4 basis points at 2.63 percent.
The yield spread between ten-year U.S. Treasuries and
equivalent German Bunds tightened 8 basis points to 72 bps.
"Is it good that they have got a deal out of the way for
Treasuries? I suppose it is (because) they are not going to go
bust," one trader said. "It's only a short-term thing, it runs
out in January, February time."
IN DEMAND
Other higher-rated euro zone debt also rose, as France saw
strong demand for its bonds at two auctions.
The euro zone's second-largest economy has been steadily
attracting good demand for its bonds despite sluggish growth and
delays in its deficit and debt targets, as it offers better
returns than Germany.
Ten-year French government bond yields were 2.5 basis points
lower at 2.41 percent. Ten-year Dutch yields were
2.7 basis points down at 2.27 percent and Austrian yields
eased 2.1 bps to 2.29 percent.
In Madrid, there was strong demand for the three-year and
five-year bonds on offer, with the shorter yield falling to its
lowest since April 2010 and the longer one to its lowest rate
since it was first sold in July.
In the secondary market, ten-year Spanish and Italian yields
were flat at 4.30 percent and 4.24
percent respectively.
"Overall, it's a fairly solid auction but also we have to
keep in mind that it's not a huge surprise, because the auction
size was small in the first place and we had a budget deal in
the U.S so some positive momentum here for sentiment," Michael
Leister, senior interest rate strategist Commerzbank said.