LONDON Jan 7 Ten-year Spanish yields fell to their lowest levels since December 2009 as bumper demand at Ireland's first post-bailout debt sale fuelled appetite for lower-rated debt.

Spanish yields have been falling since the start of the year due to better economic data from the euro zone's fourth largest economy. Traders said there was also speculation in the market that Spain would undertake a road show next week for a 10-year bond syndicated deal.

Ten-year Spanish yields were down 11 basis points at 3.80 percent, having hit a low of 3.798 percent. Equivalent Italian yields were 6.1 bps lower at 3.87 percent.

"There is very solid domestic buying of Spain and Italy again. I think people are looking for a bit of yield and that's where it is," one trader said.