LONDON Jan 7 Ten-year Spanish yields fell to
their lowest levels since December 2009 as bumper demand at
Ireland's first post-bailout debt sale fuelled appetite for
lower-rated debt.
Spanish yields have been falling since the start of the year
due to better economic data from the euro zone's fourth largest
economy. Traders said there was also speculation in the market
that Spain would undertake a road show next week for a 10-year
bond syndicated deal.
Ten-year Spanish yields were down 11 basis
points at 3.80 percent, having hit a low of 3.798 percent.
Equivalent Italian yields were 6.1 bps lower at
3.87 percent.
"There is very solid domestic buying of Spain and Italy
again. I think people are looking for a bit of yield and that's
where it is," one trader said.