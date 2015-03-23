(This is an article from the March 20 edition of the International Financing Review, a Thomson Reuters publication)

* Market correction or recalibration?

* First big move wider for cash in nearly a year

* Investors struggle to switch as dealers demur

By Alex Chambers

LONDON, March 23 (IFR) - European primary issuance has suffered a dramatic repricing, leading to a series of botched deals as credit bulls were reined in by rates market volatility. Is the ECB party over?

From the spectacular recasting of the high-yield deal for Obrascon Huarte Lain to the more humdrum failure of plain vanilla bank bonds to reach full subscription, it has been a sorry tale of dodgy execution and missed targets.

"In some of the higher quality names, spreads are as much as 10bp-15bp wider, reflecting almost exactly the move in underlying yields," said Alex Menounos, head of EMEA investment-grade syndicate and co-head of FIG FICM coverage at Morgan Stanley.

"The rally in Bunds was so sudden and severe that spreads simply didn't follow."

In the first week of the ECB's programme, 10-year Bund yields halved in a matter of days, from close to 0.40% to below 0.20%.

This week, they drifted higher to 0.28% before plunging once again below 0.20% following the dovish FOMC statement, even dipping below 0.17%.

LONG WAY

It has not helped that the market is long after an absolute deluge of supply.

Total issuance of euro-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds, including financials, was 77.5bn from February 22 to March 14, according to Thomson Reuters data.

This volume has been exceeded only eight times over a three-week period since 1999.

"Not only have we absorbed a lot of supply, but we've absorbed a lot of duration," said Chris Whitman, head of global risk syndicate at Deutsche Bank.

As central bank rates have declined, there has been a steady rise in the average maturity of euro-denominated corporate issuance over the past four years.

In 2012, the average tenor was 7.8 years; it was 8.7 years in 2013 and 9.7 years in 2014. In the first quarter of this year, it has jumped to almost 12 years.

Bankers say that, with absolute yields so low, seven has become the new five - and 12 or even 15 is seen as the new 10-year maturity.

Now that the market has turned, banks are extremely reluctant to act as a shock absorber.

"It is harder to shift paper in secondary markets than it was over two weeks ago, but I would not say this came as a surprise," said Alex Temple, portfolio manager at ECM Asset Management.

"Dealer balance sheets are smaller than they once were, so any substantial profit-taking by investors pushes the screens wider - which in turn can create a panic."

HARD TO DIGEST

Dealers remain risk-averse and banks are continuing to allocate less capital to trading desks.

While the deadline for onerous Basel III capital requirements is 2019, banks are already moving towards the incoming standard.

This suggests investors may have to get used to market indigestion. Several said lead managers are increasingly unwilling to absorb paper by providing switches on new issues.

In effect, there is secondary price-widening without a real shift in fundamentals.

"Is this a secular fundamental change? I think probably not," said Whitman at Deutsche. "Is the magnitude greater than expected? A little."

Investors are deeply underwater on landmark trades such as Gaz de France's four-trancher, which included the first ever zero coupon corporate bond.

The seven-year piece was probably the worst performer, some 15bp wider than its launch spread, and on Friday afternoon was bid at 31.5bp over mid-swaps, according to Tradeweb.

Even so-called museum pieces - such as the debut euro deal for Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway - have had a rough time in the secondary market.

Berkshire's 12-year tranche has widened a hefty 23bp since pricing at 42bp over swaps.

NOT CORRECTED

Just a few weeks ago, of course, the market was full of exuberance, thrilled about the expected boost from the ECB's 60bn monthly quantitative easing programme.

February saw record investor inflows into European credit funds, according to EPFR Global.

The flush of money helped drive the Barclays Euro-Aggregate corporate bond index as low as 50bp on March 10 - a level not seen since the credit bubble in September 2007.

Many bankers think the subsequent weakness is more of a recalibration than a full-on correction.

But with the market well supplied and the pipeline full, there could well be more pain ahead before equilibrium returns.

Among other things, the incredibly low absolute yields on new issues are enough to keep some investors away. Credit spreads have also got too tight for many on the buy-side.

"It's probably a matter of time before the market returns to a sense of normality," said Menounos at Morgan Stanley.

"When yields rebase, there usually follows a period of consolidation with investors stepping away from the market." (Reporting by Alex Chambers; additional reporting by Laura Benitez; editing by Mark Carnegie, Philip Wright)