LONDON, Nov 9 (IFR) - The European financial bond market dug in its heels on Wednesday morning as Donald Trump's US presidential election victory delivered one of the biggest shocks in modern political history.

"It's much more benign than you'd have expected. I think we'll have a quiet end to the week, but you could see deals next week," said one syndicate official.

Bankers saw some Additional Tier 1 paper, the riskiest form of bank debt, marked up to three points lower but said they were not seeing sellers. Tier 2 paper widened 10bp on average before recouping some of those losses, they added.

Movements in synthetic credit also felt comparatively muted, with the iTraxx Financials senior index 4.75bp wider at 100.025bp and the Sub index 10bp wider at 227.5bp by 9.30am.

"It feels like the market will digest it and we'll maybe see some corps out tomorrow," said another banker.

"There were trades on the slate, so we'll see how things go today and discuss tomorrow. Markets have seen much worse news over the past eight years and are very resilient."

It took only a week for the European financial bond market to reopen after the UK voted to leave the European Union in June, catching markets off guard.

The buyside's need to put cash to put to work should prove supportive, bankers said, particularly as the hunt for yield continues with an imminent rate hike now appearing less likely.

"From a fixed income market perspective, this shouldn't stop people," the first banker said.

"Equities are down but bonds should be trading well. The chance of a US rate hike in December has moved from 75% to 50%, which is positive for bond prices," he added.

"I spoke to a European hedge fund that thinks Europe was much better hedged into this than the US, and is therefore better protected, whereas the US rallied yesterday expecting Hillary to win."

The Italian constitutional referendum on December 4, the triggering of Article 50 to kick off the UK's EU divorce proceedings and potential ECB easing pose arguably greater threats to the small issuance window that now remains before year-end. (Reporting by Alice Gledhill, editing by Helene Durand)