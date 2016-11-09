LONDON, Nov 9 (IFR) - Near-term European corporate bond issuance plans faltered on Wednesday due to market volatility after the surprise victory of Republican candidate Donald Trump in the US presidential election.

Bankers had previously predicted a very busy session for corporate bond issuance if Democrat candidate Hillary Clinton won, but markets were once again caught off guard.

"We're advising clients not to issue bonds today, we need a period of reflection and to adjust to this new paradigm," one syndicate banker said.

The banker said that underlying bond rates are too volatile for a clear assessment of borrowing costs required to access the market.

The synthetic credit indices opened on a torrid note, but bounced back quickly with the iTraxx Main and Crossover bid 3bp and 11bp wider, at 75.75bp and 337bp respectively.

In cash, investment-grade bonds spreads on recent deals have edged wider. Statoil's dual tranche 1.2bn deal that priced last Wednesday widened by 3bp across both tranches to 43bp and 73bp over mid-swaps respectively, according to Tradeweb.

"We see 2-3bp widening across the corporate investment-grade universe but that's more traders marking wider," another banker said.

"Cross-border names have been impacted slightly more but not much, although there's not a lot of flow."

But while investment-grade spreads have not spiked substantially, syndicate bankers expect the election result to put a dampener on the primary corporate market.

One corporate expected to hold fire on its bond plans in the near term is US commodity giant Louis Dreyfus.

"A company like that does not need a nervous market, and considering the negative headlines and risky nature of the credit and its sector, I would be surprised if they went ahead this week," another banker said.

Louis Dreyfus' plans were in the market's sights after the company said it was struggling with falling prices and weak demand after a decade-long industry boom.

The unrated firm met investors in Paris on Monday, London on Tuesday, and is wrapping up meetings in Geneva and Zurich today for a potential five to six-year euro deal.

"I heard meetings were not going well, they will need to manage their price expectations because it's not an easy sell," the banker said. (Reporting By Laura Benitez, Editing by Helene Durand, Alex Chambers)