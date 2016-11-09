LONDON, Nov 9 (IFR) - Near-term European corporate bond
issuance plans faltered on Wednesday due to market volatility
after the surprise victory of Republican candidate Donald Trump
in the US presidential election.
Bankers had previously predicted a very busy session for
corporate bond issuance if Democrat candidate Hillary Clinton
won, but markets were once again caught off guard.
"We're advising clients not to issue bonds today, we need a
period of reflection and to adjust to this new paradigm," one
syndicate banker said.
The banker said that underlying bond rates are too volatile
for a clear assessment of borrowing costs required to access the
market.
The synthetic credit indices opened on a torrid note, but
bounced back quickly with the iTraxx Main and Crossover bid 3bp
and 11bp wider, at 75.75bp and 337bp respectively.
In cash, investment-grade bonds spreads on recent deals have
edged wider. Statoil's dual tranche 1.2bn deal that priced last
Wednesday widened by 3bp across both tranches to 43bp and 73bp
over mid-swaps respectively, according to Tradeweb.
"We see 2-3bp widening across the corporate investment-grade
universe but that's more traders marking wider," another banker
said.
"Cross-border names have been impacted slightly more but not
much, although there's not a lot of flow."
But while investment-grade spreads have not spiked
substantially, syndicate bankers expect the election result to
put a dampener on the primary corporate market.
One corporate expected to hold fire on its bond plans in the
near term is US commodity giant Louis Dreyfus.
"A company like that does not need a nervous market, and
considering the negative headlines and risky nature of the
credit and its sector, I would be surprised if they went ahead
this week," another banker said.
Louis Dreyfus' plans were in the market's sights after the
company said it was struggling with falling prices and weak
demand after a decade-long industry boom.
The unrated firm met investors in Paris on Monday, London on
Tuesday, and is wrapping up meetings in Geneva and Zurich today
for a potential five to six-year euro deal.
"I heard meetings were not going well, they will need to
manage their price expectations because it's not an easy sell,"
the banker said.
(Reporting By Laura Benitez, Editing by Helene Durand, Alex
Chambers)