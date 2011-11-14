NEW YORK Nov 14 U.S. Treasuries prices traded flat on Monday, after earlier trading lower, as concerns over Europe continued to drive demand for the safe haven debt.

Benchmark 10-year Treasuries yields US10YT=RR last traded unchanged in price to yield 2.06 percent, after earlier trading as high as 2.14 percent. (Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)