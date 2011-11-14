* Treasuries futures prices rise, cash notes prices fall

* European concerns persist as Italy forms new government

* European bond selling seen aiding U.S. bond demand (Adds quotes, details, updates prices)

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Nov 14 U.S. Treasuries prices were little changed on Monday, and U.S. debt futures prices rose, as investors evaluated the effects of Italy's still stressed debt valuations even as the country made progress to form a new government.

Italy's president asked former European Commissioner Mario Monti on Sunday to form a government after a frenetic weekend during which parliament passed economic reforms and Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi stepped down. See, [ID:nL5E7ME019]

The move has raised some hopes that leaders will find a solution to the country's deficit and debt woes, and reduced some immediate demand for safe-haven U.S. debt.

Concerns over the region remains heightened, however, as Italian debt yields have stayed high and the spread between Spanish and French debt also widened relative to Germany.

"The high yields in Spain, Italy and France are keeping people on the sidelines," said Jim Vogel, interest-rate strategist at FTN Financial in Memphis, Tennessee.

Italy successfully sold new debt on Monday, though the five-year bond auction priced with yields of 6.29 percent, up from 5.32 percent a month ago.

"It's a modestly disappointing market reaction to being able to get by that hurdle," said Michael Cloherty, head of U.S. rates strategy at RBC Capital Markets in New York.

Banks that own European bonds have been increasingly dumping the debt as investors focus on the bank holdings, which has added to the pressure to the spiraling debt costs of European nations, and helped spur demand for U.S. bonds.

Treasuries "have a bid from stocks being a little weaker and a bid from continued selling of European debt, ex-Germany," said Lou Brien, market strategist at DRW Trading in Chicago. "There are lots of good reasons that the safe haven for Treasuries still persists."

Counterparty risk concerns were also elevated, with two-year swap spreads widening to levels last seen over a year ago.

Two-year interest rate swap spreads USD2YTS=TWEB, which are seen as a proxy for bank counterparty risk, widened to 45.75 basis points -- the widest level since June 2010.

Treasury futures rose on Monday, and were last up TYv1 14/32 in price at 130.07.

Cash bond prices slipped, in contrast. Benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR were last down 5/32 in price to yield 2.08 percent, up from 2.06 percent on Thursday.

The U.S. Treasury bond market was closed on Friday in observance of the Veterans Day holiday. (Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Jan Paschal)