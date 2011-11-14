NEW YORK Nov 14 U.S. Treasuries gained in price on Monday after opening weaker, as stocks accelerated losses and concerns over the euro zone debt crisis persisted.

Benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR were last up 6/32 in price to yield 2.03 percent, down from 2.06 percent late on Thursday.

The U.S. bond market was closed on Friday for Veterans Day. (Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by James Dalgleish)