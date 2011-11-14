FOREX-Dollar on tenterhooks as investors await Fed policy clues
* Fed rate hike expected, with focus on outlook, balance sheet
NEW YORK Nov 14 U.S. Treasuries gained in price on Monday after opening weaker, as stocks accelerated losses and concerns over the euro zone debt crisis persisted.
Benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR were last up 6/32 in price to yield 2.03 percent, down from 2.06 percent late on Thursday.
The U.S. bond market was closed on Friday for Veterans Day. (Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by James Dalgleish)
TOKYO, June 14 Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Wednesday morning tracking overnight gains on Wall Street, but activity was subdued ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision.