* Stock losses feed bid for safe-haven U.S. debt

* European debt fears spur move away from riskier assets

* U.S. data on retail sales, producer prices due Tuesday

* Higher-than-forecast retail sales could boost yields (Updates comment, prices, changes byline)

By Ellen Freilich

NEW YORK, Nov 14 Weakness in some euro-zone debt and losses in the U.S. stock market drove a modest bid for safe-haven U.S. government debt on Monday, letting bond prices rise and their yields ease slightly.

Similar factors, with some fresh U.S. economic data, are likely to direct the course of U.S. government debt prices on Tuesday as well. Anything that revives investors' willingness to tolerate riskier assets is likely to foster some selling in U.S. government debt and nudge bond yields higher.

Treasuries got "a bid from stocks being a little weaker and a bid from continued selling of European debt, ex-Germany," said Lou Brien, market strategist at DRW Trading in Chicago. "The safe-haven bid for Treasuries still persists."

The benchmark 10-year U.S. note US10YT=RR rose 4/32 in price to yield 2.04 percent, down from 2.06 percent on Thursday.

Nervous investors moved into U.S. bonds on Monday after a report showed industrial production in the euro zone fell in September, the most since early 2009, underscoring fears of a sharp contraction by industry and a probable recession.

Output at factories in the 17-nation group fell 2.0 percent for the month. For details, see [ID:nL5E7ME1RE]

Italy's president also asked former European Commissioner Mario Monti on Sunday to form a government after a frenetic weekend when parliament passed economic reforms and Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi stepped down. [ID:nL5E7ME019]

Italy successfully sold new debt on Monday, though the five-year bond auction was priced with yields of 6.29 percent, up from 5.32 percent a month ago.

"It (was) a modestly disappointing market reaction to being able to get by that hurdle," said Michael Cloherty, head of U.S. rates strategy at RBC Capital Markets in New York.

Italian debt yields stayed elevated, however, and the difference between Spanish and French debt yields and those on German bunds widened as investors bought safe-haven bunds.

Banks that own European bonds have been shedding that debt. That has raised the cost of raising money for some European nations and spurred demand for German bunds and U.S. bonds.

U.S. stock losses also encouraged investors to buy bonds.

On Tuesday, U.S. Treasury investors will hear from several Federal Reserve officials, including the only one who voted for more monetary accommodation at the last policy meeting.

Chicago Fed President Charles Evans will speak about the Fed's responsibility for fostering full employment and a stable currency. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard will speak a little later on the economic outlook and monetary policy. A talk by San Francisco Fed President John Williams is likely to promulgate the consensus view that the economy is improving, but faces significant downside risks.

The New York Fed's Open Market Desk is expected to purchase $4.25 billion to $5.0 billion in Treasury coupons maturing from Nov. 30, 2017 to Nov. 15, 2018.

Some U.S. economic data will get attention, particularly the report on October retail sales.

Economists polled by Reuters estimated that retail sales rose 0.3 percent last month and that sales excluding auto transactions rose only a subdued 0.1 percent.

Given the importance of the upcoming holiday shopping season in helping to measure the sustainability of the current economic recovery, "an upside surprise (in retail sales) may prove a meaningful challenge to the ongoing Treasury bid," said Ian Lyngen, senior government bond strategist at CRT Capital Group in Stamford, Connecticut.

Treasury investors will also take note of a report on October trends in producer prices, which economists polled by Reuters believe fell 0.1 percent, while rising 0.1 percent from the previous month with food and energy items excluded.

On Tuesday, counterparty risk concerns were evident in two-year swap spreads that widened to levels not seen since last year. Two-year interest-rate swap spreads USD2YTS=TWEB, which are seen as a proxy for bank counterparty risk, widened 2.50 basis points to 47 basis points.

Treasury futures rose on Monday, and last rose TYv1 23/32 in price to 130.16.

The U.S. Treasury bond market was closed on Friday in observance of the Veterans Day holiday. (Reporting by Ellen Freilich; Additional reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Jan Paschal)