By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Nov 16 U.S. Treasuries prices gained on Wednesday as Europe's government debt market was again hit with a sell-off, leading the European Central Bank to step in and buy bonds in an effort to stem the spreading turmoil.

Treasuries have largely taken their cue from European headlines in recent days, even as some economic data shows improvement, with investors hesitant to short the debt as long as a resurgent safety bid from Europe looks likely to drive yields lower.

Benchmark 10-year note yields US10YT=RR have rallied from over 2.40 percent three weeks ago, but are seeing resistance at levels of around 2 percent, traders said. The debt's yields on Wednesday fell by around 3 basis points to 2.02 percent.

"It's a see-saw session with Europe; one day it looks like we're going to get closer to some sort of resolution, then the next day there's some sort of opposition that's deterring it," said James Newman, head of Treasury and Agency trading at Keefe, Bruyette and Woods in New York.

Concerns over the region remained elevated as the European Central Bank bought Italian and Spanish bonds on Wednesday, traders said, in a bid to stem off a dramatic rise in debt yields in the region, which has started to spread to top-rated nations including France. For details see [ID:nL5E7MG2SM].

The yield spread between 10-year French government bonds and their German equivalents widened to a euro-era high of 195 basis points on Wednesday, showing that investors are reluctant to hold anything but safe-haven German bunds in the region.

The two-year interest rate swap spread USD2YTS=TWEB, which is seen as a proxy for counterparty credit risk, also widened 1,50 basis points to 48.25 basis points, the widest since May 2010.

Treasuries were little moved by data on Wednesday showing that U.S. consumer prices fell in October for the first time in four months as Americans paid less for new cars and gasoline. Prices outside of food and energy, however, posted a slight increase. [ID:nOAT004904]

"It was a bit of a mixed bad," said Newman. "There was limited market reaction."

The Treasury will also sell $8 billion to $8.75 billion in debt maturing in 2013 and 2014 on Wednesday as part of its Operation Twist program, which is designed to reduce longer-term borrowing rates. (Editing by James Dalgleish)