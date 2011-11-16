* U.S. inflation data mixed; bonds show no reaction
* Italian bond yields hold above 7 pct
By Chris Reese
NEW YORK, Nov 16 U.S. Treasuries prices rose on
Wednesday as Europe's government debt market was again hit by
selling on worries that the region's debt crisis is spinning
out of control, fueling the safe-haven bid for U.S. government
debt.
The European Central Bank stepped in to buy bonds in an
effort to stem the spreading turmoil, but the move failed to
keep yields from rising.
Treasuries have largely taken their cue from European
headlines in recent days, overshadowing improvement in some
U.S. economic data, with investors hesitant to short U.S. debt
as long as a safety bid from Europe looks likely to push yields
lower.
Benchmark 10-year note yields US10YT=RR have rallied from
over 2.40 percent three weeks ago, but are seeing resistance
near 2 percent, traders said. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes
were trading 8/32 higher in price on Wednesday to yield 2.02
percent, down from 2.05 percent late Tuesday.
"We are still really pretty much trading off of events in
Europe," said Mary Ann Hurley, vice president of fixed income
trading at D.A. Davidson & Co in Seattle. "Europe is the
largest recipient of our exports, so all of the events in
Europe are going to have a negative impact on growth here."
Concerns over the European troubles remained elevated,
traders said, as the European Central Bank bought Italian and
Spanish bonds on Wednesday in a bid to stem off a dramatic rise
in debt yields in the region, which has started to spread to
top-rated nations including France, the euro zone's second
The yield spread between 10-year French government bonds
and their German equivalents widened to a euro-era high of 195
basis points on Wednesday, showing investors' reluctance to
hold anything but safe-haven German bunds in the region.
Italian 10-year bond yields IT10YT=TWEB remained above 7
percent, a level seen as unsustainable for the euro zone's
third largest economy.
"It's a see-saw session with Europe. One day it looks like
we're going to get closer to some sort of resolution, then the
next day there's some sort of opposition that's deterring it,"
said James Newman, head of Treasury and agency trading at
Keefe, Bruyette and Woods in New York.
France and Germany clashed on Wednesday over whether the
ECB should intervene more forcefully to halt the accelerating
debt crisis after modest bond purchases failed to stop the
rout. France appeared to plead for stronger ECB action, but
German Chancellor Angela Merkel made clear that Berlin would
resist pressure for the central bank to take a bigger role.
Treasuries were little moved by data on Wednesday showing
that U.S. consumer prices fell in October for the first time in
four months as Americans paid less for new cars and gasoline.
Prices outside of food and energy, however, posted a slight
(Additional reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Leslie
Adler)