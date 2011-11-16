* U.S. inflation data mixed; bonds show no reaction

* Italian bond yields hold above 7 percent (Updates prices, market action, adds byline)

By Chris Reese

NEW YORK, Nov 16 U.S. Treasuries prices were steady to slightly higher on Wednesday in safe-haven buying as Europe's government debt market was again hit by selling on worries the region's debt crisis is spinning out of control.

The European Central Bank stepped in to buy bonds in an effort to stem the spreading turmoil, but the move failed to keep yields from rising.

Gains in Treasury debt prices were pared on Wednesday afternoon as stocks shed some losses and undermined the safe-haven allure of U.S. government debt.

Treasuries have largely taken their cue from European headlines in recent days, which have overshadowed improvement in some U.S. economic data, with investors hesitant to short U.S. debt as long as a safety bid from Europe looks likely to push yields lower.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury note yields US10YT=RR have fallen from over 2.40 percent three weeks ago but are seeing resistance near 2 percent, traders said. Ten-year notes were trading 3/32 higher in price on Wednesday to yield 2.04 percent, down slightly from 2.05 percent late Tuesday.

"We are still really pretty much trading off of events in Europe," said Mary Ann Hurley, vice president of fixed income trading at D.A. Davidson & Co in Seattle. "Europe is the largest recipient of our exports, so all of the events in Europe are going to have a negative impact on growth here."

Concerns over the European troubles remained elevated, traders said, as the European Central Bank bought Italian and Spanish bonds on Wednesday in a bid to stem off a dramatic rise in debt yields in the region, which has started to spread to top-rated nations including France, the euro zone's second-biggest economy. For details see [ID:nL5E7MG2SM].

The yield spread between 10-year French government bonds and their German equivalents widened to a euro-era high of 195 basis points on Wednesday, showing investors' reluctance to hold anything but safe-haven German bunds in the region.

Italian 10-year bond yields IT10YT=TWEB remained above 7 percent, a level seen as unsustainable for the euro zone's third-largest economy.

"It's a see-saw session with Europe. One day it looks like we're going to get closer to some sort of resolution, then the next day there's some sort of opposition that's deterring it," said James Newman, head of Treasury and agency trading at Keefe, Bruyette and Woods in New York.

France and Germany clashed on Wednesday over whether the ECB should intervene more forcefully to halt the accelerating debt crisis after modest bond purchases failed to stop the rout. France appeared to plead for stronger ECB action, but German Chancellor Angela Merkel made clear that Berlin would resist pressure for the central bank to take a bigger role. [ID:nL5E7MF410]

Treasuries were little moved by data on Wednesday showing that U.S. consumer prices fell in October for the first time in four months as Americans paid less for new cars and gasoline. Prices outside of food and energy, however, posted a slight increase. [ID:nOAT004904] (Additional reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by James Dalgleish)