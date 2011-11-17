NEW YORK Nov 17 U.S. Treasuries prices fell after data showed that weekly U.S. jobless claims fell to the lowest level since early April and housing starts fell less than expected in October.

Benchmark 10-year Treasuries US10YT=RR were last down 3/32 in price to yield 2.00 percent, after trading at around 1.98 percent before the data.

