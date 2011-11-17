* Treasuries yields climb as economic data improves

* Economic optimism overpowers European safety bid

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Nov 17 U.S. Treasuries yields climbed on Thursday after improving U.S. jobless claims data added to hopes that the economy may be in better shape than some had feared, tempering the safety bid for U.S. debt.

New U.S. claims for unemployment benefits dropped to a seven-month low last week, suggesting the labor market was gaining some traction. See [ID:nOAT004906]

Data also showed that housing starts fell less than expected in October.

"It seems like there are parts of the economy that are going in the right direction, despite what is ongoing in Europe," said Anthony Cronin, a Treasuries trader at Societe Generale in New York.

Benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR fell 6/32 in price, and yields rose to 2.01 percent from around 1.98 percent before the data.

The debt has rallied from yields of around 2.40 percent three weeks ago as fears over Europe's debt problems boosted the safe haven demand for Treasuries.

"Treasuries are enormously rich because of all the headlines that are happening in Europe," said Cronin. "Every little sign that it might not be impacting the U.S. economy as much as the conventional wisdom holds will take a little bit of that away."

Treasuries had rallied earlier on Thursday on spreading fears that European leaders would be unable to stem further contagion from their debt crisis.

Spain had to pay the highest borrowing costs since 1997 in an 10-year note auction on Thursday, with yields of nearly 7 percent, while France also had to pay a much higher rate to sell new intermediate-dated debt.

France and Germany are at odds over whether the European Central Bank should intervene more forcefully to stem rising sovereign bond yields in the region.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday that "if politicians think the ECB can solve the euro crisis, then they are mistaken," adding that she sees political solutions as they only way to resolve the situation.

