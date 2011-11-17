* Treasuries yields climb as economic data improves

* Economic optimism overpowers European safety bid

* Weekly jobless claims fall to 7-month low (Adds economist's quote, updates prices)

By Chris Reese

NEW YORK, Nov 17 U.S. Treasury debt prices eased on Thursday after lower U.S. weekly jobless claims data added to hopes that the economy may be in better shape than some had thought, tempering the safety bid for U.S. debt.

New U.S. claims for unemployment benefits dropped to a seven-month low last week, suggesting the labor market may be gaining some traction. For details see [ID:nN1E7AG0BT].

Data also showed that housing starts fell less than expected in October.

"It seems like there are parts of the economy that are going in the right direction, despite what is ongoing in Europe," said Anthony Cronin, a Treasuries trader at Societe Generale in New York.

The benchmark 10-year note US10YT=RR slipped 5/32 in price to yield 2.01 percent, up from 1.99 percent late Wednesday.

Debt yields have fallen from around 2.40 percent three weeks ago as fears over contagion from Europe's credit problems increased the safe-haven demand for Treasuries.

"Treasuries are enormously rich because of all the headlines that are happening in Europe," said Cronin. "Every little sign that it might not be impacting the U.S. economy as much as the conventional wisdom holds, will take a little bit of that away."

Treasuries had rallied early on Thursday on spreading fears that European leaders would be unable to stem further contagion from their debt crisis.

Spain had to pay the highest borrowing costs since 1997 in a 10-year note auction on Thursday, with yields of nearly 7 percent, while France also had to pay a much higher rate to sell new intermediate-dated debt. [ID:nL5E7MG4XP]

France and Germany are at odds over whether the European Central Bank should intervene more forcefully to stem rising sovereign bond yields in the region.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday that "if politicians think the ECB can solve the euro crisis, then they are mistaken," adding that she sees political solutions as the only way to resolve the situation. [ID:nL5E7MH1UQ]

Price losses were also tempered by data showing the pace of factory activity in the U.S. Mid-Atlantic region slowed more than expected in November after a sharp gain the month before.

The Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank said its business activity index fell to 3.6 from October's 8.7, missing economists' expectations for 8.0, according to a Reuters poll. Any reading above zero indicates expansion in the region's manufacturing.

"It doesn't surprise me that this number is weaker, the Philly Fed region has a great deal of exposure to Europe ... and you have to believe that is falling a little more heavily on manufacturers in eastern Pennsylvania and southern New Jersey and in Delaware," said Mark Vitner, senior economist at Wells Fargo Securities in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Additional reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Jan Paschal )