By Ellen Freilich

NEW YORK, Nov 17 Long-dated U.S. government bonds rose on Thursday, spurred by stock losses and the view that fiscal restraint from possible automatic U.S. budget cuts would hurt long-term economic growth and keep inflation low.

Worries about the debt crisis in Europe fed appetite for safe-haven U.S. government debt and were likely to remain in the forefront of investors' concerns in coming days.

Major stock indexes .SPX .IXIC .DJI all fell. Some sources cited talk about the U.S. Congressional panel's lack of progress on its mandate to find $1.2 trillion in budget cuts over the next 10 years. [ID:nN1E7AG0BT]

On the U.S. economic front, news that U.S. claims for new jobless benefits hit a seven-month low last week and permits for future home construction rebounded strongly in October suggested the economic recovery was gaining traction.

October's U.S. leading indicators index due on Friday is expected to be up 0.6 percent.

The more upbeat economic data would have helped stocks and hurt bonds were it not for the eurozone debt crisis and concerns about slower growth outside the United States.

"The Treasury market is not focusing on economic news, given headlines from Europe or the November 23 deadline for the U.S. deficit-cutting committee," said Kevin Flanagan, chief fixed-income strategist at Morgan Stanley Smith Barney.

A 12-member "super committee" comprised of Republicans and Democrats are trying to produce at least $1.2 trillion in budget savings over 10 years. A letter from 72 Republican lawmakers urged Republican members of the panel to rule out any deal that includes tax increases. [nN1E7AG0PZ]

Failure to reach a deal, however, risks triggering automatic budget cuts that could restrain long-term growth and keep inflation low, a constructive outlook for fixed-income investments whose value are eroded by inflation.

"Investors are thinking no agreement would trigger automatic budget cuts which would mean more fiscal restraint and slower economic growth," said Ian Lyngen, senior government bond strategist at CRT Capital Group.

But while the market is not counting on a deficit-cutting agreement, a compromise cannot be ruled out, Flanagan said.

"Expectations are so low to begin with, that anything suggesting some kind of agreement would be negative for Treasuries since it would encourage a risk-on trade," he said. "Dysfunction in Washington creates more of a risk-off trade so signs of agreement would be a risk-on trade."

Ten-year notes US10YT=RR rose 9/32 in price, their yields easing to 1.96 percent from 1.99 percent on Wednesday.

Debt yields have fallen from around 2.40 percent three weeks ago as fears over contagion from Europe's credit problems increased the safe-haven demand for Treasuries.

"Investors look at funding costs and at the auction market - whether in Spain, France, or Italy - and get a sense that things on the other side of the Atlantic are percolating, and not in a positive way, so they continue to look at Treasuries as the safe haven," Flanagan said.

Spain had to pay the highest borrowing costs since 1997 in a 10-year note auction on Thursday, with yields of nearly 7 percent, while France also had to pay a much higher rate to sell new intermediate-dated debt. [ID:nL5E7MG4XP]

France and Germany are at odds over whether the European Central Bank should intervene more forcefully to stem rising sovereign bond yields in the region.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday that "if politicians think the ECB can solve the euro crisis, then they are mistaken," adding that she sees political solutions as the only way to resolve the situation. [ID:nL5E7MH1UQ]

Thirty-year bonds US30YT=RR rose 31/32, their yields easing to 2.99 percent from 3.02 percent late on Wednesday.

"The risk-off trade has been a curve flattener," Flanagan observed. "Short-term rates are where they are; where can they go from here? So more of the play is at the intermediate and long end of the curve." (Editing by Andrew Hay)