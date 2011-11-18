NEW YORK Nov 18 U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Friday as U.S. stock futures pointed to a stronger open and investors hoped the European Central Bank would intevene more to help stem the region's debt crisis.

Benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR were last down 16/32 in price to yield 2.02 percent, up from 1.97 percent late on Thursday, and 30-year bonds US30YT=RR dropped 1-7/32 in price to yield 3.04 percent, up from 2.99 percent.

(Reporting by Karen Brettell; editing by W Simon )