* Treasuries prices rise as Wall Street stocks fall
* US committee to cut deficit expected to concede defeat
* Irreconcilable divide over spending and taxes cited
* October existing home sales forecast at -2.2 percent
By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, Nov 21 U.S. Treasuries prices rose on
Monday as stocks fell on Wall Street on news a special
congressional committee would concede defeat in its efforts to
cut the U.S. deficit.
Washington's most ambitious effort in years to come to
grips with the nation's debt is set to end on Monday as
negotiators plan to announce they have failed to reach a deal.
Major U.S. stock indexes .SPX.IXIC.DJI each fell more
than one percent at the open, extending last week's losses.
Prices of benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR rose
15/32 on Monday, their yields easing to 1.96 percent from 2.01
percent on Friday, when the note price fell 13/32.
The 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR were up 31/32, its
yield easing to 2.94 percent from 2.99 percent on Friday.
"The best excuse for the strength seems to be the Super
Committee's abject failure," said David Ader, head of
government bond strategy at CRT Capital Group.
The Republican and Democratic leaders of a 12-member
congressional "super committee" are set to declare defeat in a
joint statement to be released after three months of talks
failed to bridge deep divides over taxes and spending. For
more, please click on [nN1E7AK00C]
After last week's yield curve flattening due to Federal
Reserve purchases of longer-dated securities, uncertainty over
the debt crisis in Europe, and limited risk appetite from
investors, the market must absorb shorter-term supply this
week.
The Treasury is auctioning a total of $99 billion in two-,
five- and seven-year notes in the first three days of the week
ahead of Thursday's Thanksgiving holiday, beginning on Monday
with a $35 billion sale of two-year notes.
The Fed, meanwhile, is expected to sell between $16 billion
and $17.5 billion in securities at the front end of the curve.
"The curve will continue to flatten," said Chris Bury,
co-head of rates trading and sales at Jefferies & Co in New
York. "Investors shedding risk, the Supercommittee's failure to
reach agreement, the continued struggles in Europe to fix the
debt situation, and the related likelihood of French and U.S.
downgrades will keep the front-end well bid while the long-end
remains supported by the Fed's aggressive purchases."
Still, there was only somewhat muted early reaction to the
prospective announcement that the deficit-reduction
supercommittee was unable to reach agreement.
"Hopefully, it will be less of a market-moving event than
the August 2 deadline struggle to raise the debt ceiling," said
Chris Rupkey, managing director and chief financial economist
at Bank of Tokyo/Mitsubishi UFJ in New York. "We should already
know Republicans and Democrats cannot agree."
The market was briskly bid, but on "pitiful volumes"
because "nothing has really changed in the world," said Ader.
"The Super Committee is about to announce an impasse, France
might lose its triple-A rating, and with the rapidly
approaching end of the year, investors are in risk-off mode."
Ader said Treasuries are still "very much in the range
established so far this month.
"While headlines and the general angst point to a breakout,
until that happens, we hold to the range bias," he said.
A big reason for that are sovereign debt and banking
problems in the euro zone.
"With Europe as the backdrop, U.S. issues are backburner,
leaving Treasuries locked between two contravening forces,"
though skewed "to the upside as the approach to year end,
funding issues, and the failure of officials in Europe to come
up with a grand design come to the fore," Ader said.
