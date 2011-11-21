* Treasuries prices rise as Wall Street stocks fall

NEW YORK, Nov 21 U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Monday as stock market losses and the difficulties some euro zone countries face selling debt in the capital markets spurred a flight to safe-haven assets like Treasuries.

Major U.S. stock indexes .SPX.IXIC.DJI were over 1.5 percent lower, extending last week's losses on news that a special congressional committee would concede defeat in its efforts to cut the U.S. deficit.

Meanwhile, the flight of investors from the debt of some European nations and banks, risking a credit squeeze, propelled investors toward safety.

Members of a special U.S. congressional panel were expected to issue a statement later in the day that aides said would announce its failure to get a landmark deal to reduce the U.S. deficit by at least $1.2 trillion. For details see [ID:nN1E7AK00C].

Still, Treasury debt yields remain contained in a range that has held since early November, with few expectations rates will break out that range any time soon.

"It is the macro events on both sides of the pond that is driving price action today," said David Dietze, chief investment strategist at Point View Financial Services, Summit, New Jersey.

"Worldwide, investors are still fleeing the debt of southern European countries so yields there continue to creep higher and that is driving a bid for Treasuries," Dietze said, adding "all signs are pointing to the super committee turning into a super failure to come up with any kind of game plan."

Prices of benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR rose 11/32, with their yields easing to 1.97 percent from 2.01 percent on Friday, when the note price fell 13/32.

The 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR was up 21/32, its yield easing to 2.96 percent from 2.99 percent Friday.

German Bund futures rose on Monday with political wrangling over the euro zone debt crisis showing no signs of abating.

In the U.S., Republican and Democratic leaders of a 12-member congressional "super committee" are set to declare defeat in a joint statement to be released after three months of talks failed to bridge deep divides over taxes and spending.

After last week's yield curve flattening due to Federal Reserve purchases of longer-dated securities, uncertainty over Europe's debt crisis, and investors' limited risk appetite, the market must absorb shorter-term supply this week.

The Treasury is auctioning a total of $99 billion in two-, five- and seven-year notes in the first three days of the week ahead of Thursday's Thanksgiving holiday.

Monday's sale of $35 billion of two-year notes US2YT=RR was met with comparatively solid demand.

The Fed, meanwhile sold over $17 billion in securities at the front end of the curve in two separate operations on Monday.

The two-year auction "statistics are even more impressive given the amount of front-end supply today -- two Fed selling operations and bill auctions -- confirming that supply finds its own demand if the macro outlook is supportive," said George Goncalves, head of U.S. interest rates strategy at Nomura Securities International in New York.

The market was briskly bid, but in thin trade volume because "nothing has really changed in the world," said David Ader, head of government bond strategy at CRT Capital Group.

"The super committee is about to announce an impasse, France might lose its triple-A rating, and with the rapidly approaching end of the year, investors are in risk-off mode," he said.

Treasuries are still "very much in the range established so far this month," Ader noted. "With Europe as the backdrop, U.S. issues are back burner, leaving Treasuries locked between two contravening forces," though skewed "to the upside as the approach to year end, funding issues, and the failure of officials in Europe to come up with a grand design," he said. <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ Other stories on euro zone debt crisis [ID:nL5E7LR1WL] ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^> (Additional reporting by Ellen Freilich; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)